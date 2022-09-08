More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Paul Douglas
Cooler Weather Ahead - Showers Friday, Lingering Into Early Saturday
After a very summer-like Thursday, the weather will feel more like fall heading into the next few days. Temperatures will cool into the 60s to low 70s Friday through the weekend, and we watch rain chances in the metro Friday into early Saturday. - D.J. Kayser
Business
California faces wildfires, heat and likely rain, flooding
Forces were beginning to collide in California on Thursday as wildfires threatened communities, an epic heat wave stressed the electrical grid and as moisture from a hurricane was expected to bring thunderstorms and floods along with cooling.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 66; breezy and partly cloudy with a passing shower late
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Morning forecast: High 90; cooldown coming Friday
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Sept. 8