Evening forecast: Low of 66, becoming cloudy and mild ahead of possible storms rest of weekend
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Twins
Max Kepler latest Twins outfielder who could be looking at downtime
He left midway through Saturday's game with a quad issue his manager said he had been dealing with for a while.
Local
Rising gas prices may be a boon for Minnesota resorts
High prices may push families to scrub long-distance travel this summer, keeping vacations closer to home.
Flight delays and cancellations hamper Memorial Day weekend travel at MSP and around the nation
At Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, 34 flights had been eliminated Saturday, according to FlightAware. Among them were 29 flights operated by Delta, the dominant carrier at the airport.
Sports
Scoggins: Is a happy team a consistently winning team?
Minnesota's top pro teams have become a Hallmark card. We're used to witnessing tension, dysfunction, schisms and nonsense.