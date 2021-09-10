More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Scoggins: Where should Gophers' offensive recalibration start? Trust Morgan
Mohamed Ibrahim's injury is devastating, but instead of handing off to his backups more often the Gophers should lean on their experienced quarterback.
Wolves
Wolves sign Jarred Vanderbilt and Jordan McLaughlin to three-year deals
The moves give them room to work a rookie deal with 2020 first-rounder Leandro Bolmaro.
Gophers
Minus Ibrahim, Gophers will test retooled offense with several different looks
In addition to new players, offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. will have some new offensive wrinkles in the U's first game without injured star Mohamed Ibrahim.
Sports
Reusse: Remembering New York City years before and days after 9/11
Tom Thibodeau said it best of this beautiful city and what happened there 20 years ago: "Here in New York, on the East Coast, it was devastating emotionally."
Gameday preview: Minnesota United at Seattle
After 12 days off, the Loons return to action at Seattle.