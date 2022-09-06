More from Star Tribune
Nation
Water supply problem continues after flooding in Georgia
Officials continued to scramble Tuesday to restore water service in parts of a northwest Georgia county after flash flooding Sunday submerged pumps and flooded buildings.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 66 and clear; brighter and warmer the next couple of days
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Business
California and the West broil in record heat wave
A record-setting heat wave made life miserable in much of the West on Tuesday, with California stretching into its second week of excessive heat that taxed the state's power supply and threatened power shortages that could prompt blackouts while people were desperately trying to stay cool.
World
In flood-stricken Pakistan, rains damage archeological site
In flood-stricken Pakistan where an unprecedented monsoon season has killed hundreds of people, the rains now threaten a famed archeological site dating back 4,500 years, the site's chief official said Tuesday.
Business
Typhoon batters S. Korea, preparations minimize casualties
The most powerful typhoon to hit South Korea in years killed at least six people, dumped a meter (3 feet) of rain, destroyed roads and felled power lines on Tuesday. The death toll could have been higher if not for proactive evacuations and school closures, officials said.