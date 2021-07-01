More from Star Tribune
Business
Hundreds believed dead in heat wave despite efforts to help
Many of the dead were found alone, in homes without air conditioning or fans. Some were elderly — one as old as 97. The body of an immigrant farm laborer was found in an Oregon nursery.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 65, partly cloudy
Expect comfortable humidity levels and very light wind overnight, with sun and a high of 90 Friday.
World
Wildfire consumes small British Columbia town that hit 121 F
A wildfire that forced people to flee a small town in British Columbia that had set record high temperatures for Canada on three consecutive days burned out of control Thursday as relatives desperately sought information on evacuees.
Nation
Crews cleaning up after Zion National Park flash flood
Zion National Park officials and business owners in a nearby tourist town were still cleaning up and assessing the damage Thursday from a massive flash flood that ripped through the popular red rock park, sending mud and debris onto streets. No injuries were reported.
Business
Washington state blackouts hit same customers repeatedly
The rolling blackouts that cut electricity for tens of thousands of Spokane, Washington, residents amid this week's record-breaking heat wave mostly hit the same power customers repeatedly because of strains on equipment that couldn't handle the blistering temperatures, utility officials said.