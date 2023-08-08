More from Star Tribune
West Metro Police investigating stolen $1 million intended for grantee of the Margaret A. Cargill Foundation
West Metro Police investigating stolen $1 million intended for grantee of the Margaret A. Cargill Foundation
More From Weather
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 65; partly cloudy with system moving through
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
US east cleans up after deadly storms as New England braces for flooding
Crews across the eastern U.S. worked Tuesday to clear downed trees and power lines and restore electricity following severe storms that killed at least two people, cut power to more than a million customers at their peak, and forced thousands of flight delays and cancellations.
Nation
European scientists make it official. July was the hottest month on record by far
Now that last month's sizzling numbers are all in, the European climate monitoring organization made it official: July 2023 was Earth's hottest month on record by a wide margin.
Nation
Even frozen Antarctica is being walloped by climate extremes, scientists find
one of the most remote and desolate places on Earth — scientists say they are finding shattered temperature records and an increase in the size and number of wacky weather events.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 85; sunny to mostly sunny
It'll be dry in the Twin Cities area, but there's a chance of storms in northern and southwestern Minnesota. An air quality alert begins at noon in the northern half of the state. There's a chance of rain in the Twin Cities area Wednesday afternoon and Friday morning.