Business McCarthy's last-ditch plan to keep the government open collapses, making a shutdown almost certain
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 65; partly cloudy and mild; late-night showers and thunderstorm possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
New York City area gets one of its wettest days in decades, as rain swamps subways and streets
Rain walloped the New York metropolitan area with a startling punch Friday, knocking out several subway and commuter rail lines, stranding drivers on highways, flooding basements and shuttering a terminal at LaGuardia Airport in one of the city's wettest days in decades.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 79, warm and breezy
There's a chance of more storms continuing into early Saturday, with summery weather for the next few days.
Weather
Morning forecast: Chance of more storms, high 79
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Sept. 29
World
Storm eases in Greece but flood risk remains high amid rising river levels
Bad weather eased in central Greece on Friday leaving widespread flooding and infrastructure damage across the farming region that has been battered by two powerful storms in less than a month.