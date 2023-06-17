More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 65; partly cloudy and chance of widely scattered thunderstorms
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Heat wave has US South sweltering, from tornado-ravaged West Texas town to Florida beaches
Communities from Houston to New Orleans opened cooling centers to bring relief as steamy hot temperatures settled across a broad swath of the U.S. South on Saturday, and beachgoers fled a waterspout that swept ashore on a Florida beach.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 85, chance of evening thunderstorms
Showers are moving through Minnesota, arriving in the Twin Cities around 6 p.m. Unsettled weather continues for Father's Day, with a heat wave on the way.
Business
A severe storm in southern Brazil has killed 8 people and left 19 others missing
Authorities of the southern Brazil state of Rio Grande do Sul said Saturday that eight people died and 19 others were missing after a winter storm swept through the region.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 85; storms likely
Showers and thunderstorms will move through the state, reaching the Twin Cities area around 6 p.m. Scattered storms will continue Sunday, with a heat wave on the way.