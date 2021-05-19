More from Star Tribune
Politics
House backs commission on Jan. 6 riot over GOP objections
The House voted Wednesday to create an independent commission on the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, sending the legislation to an uncertain future in the Senate as Republican leaders work to stop a bipartisan investigation that is opposed by former President Donald Trump.
Nation
Minnesota Republicans not on board as House approves Jan. 6 commission
Minnesota Democrats back bipartisan inquiry as GOP colleagues turn away.
Local
Suspects getting increasingly violent with cops in Twin Cities, other areas
Law enforcement says defiance, verbal threats often in the mix.
Evening forecast: Low of 65; overcast, mild and possibly stormy
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Politics
Biden and Netanyahu face rough early test of relationship
President Joe Biden's efforts to persuade Benjamin Netanyahu to halt military strikes against Hamas in Gaza are plunging the two leaders into a difficult early test of the U.S.-Israeli relationship.