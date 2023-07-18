More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump is notified he's a target of U.S. criminal probe into efforts to overturn 2020 election
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump is notified he's a target of U.S. criminal probe into efforts to overturn 2020 election
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump is notified he's a target of U.S. criminal probe into efforts to overturn 2020 election
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump is notified he's a target of U.S. criminal probe into efforts to overturn 2020 election
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 65; mostly cloudy with a thunderstorm in spots late
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Phoenix scorches at 110 for 19th straight day, breaking big U.S. city records in global heat wave
The extreme heat scorching Phoenix set a record Tuesday, the 19th consecutive day temperatures hit at least 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 Celsius) in a summer of suffering echoing around much of the globe.
Nation
A look at how the desert city of Phoenix copes with summer heat
This summer's punishing heat wave has baked much of the U.S. in sweat-soaked misery. Records are falling as temperatures soar, and millions of people are left clamoring for relief.
Nation
As the planet warms, scientists worry that cases of infectious diseases could spike
People around the world are living longer, healthier lives than they were just half a century ago.
World
Wildfires in Greece close highways and threaten an oil refinery, as the EU sends firefighting planes
Fast-moving wildfires swept across hills in the searing heat outside the Greek capital on Tuesday, forcing authorities to close highways to help protect an oil refinery.