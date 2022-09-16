More from Star Tribune
Missing woman found after Southern California mudslides
A woman who went missing after recent flash floods unleashed mudslides that swept through her town in the Southern California mountains has been found dead under a pile of mud, rocks and other debris, authorities said Friday.
Evening forecast: Low of 65; mostly cloudy and mild; thunderstorm possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Alaska braces for huge storm, flooding, power outages feared
Residents on Alaska's vast and sparsely populated western coast braced Friday for a powerful storm that forecasters said could be one of the worst in recent history, bringing with it hurricane-force winds and high surf that could knock out power and cause flooding.
Storm Fiona poses threat for Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic
Tropical Storm Fiona buffeted the Caribbean's easternmost islands Friday, and forecasters warned it would later threaten Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic with dangerous heavy rains.
Weekend weather concerns Northern California firefighters
A weekend weather system could hamper firefighters' efforts in Northern California to battle the week-old blaze that's become the largest in the state so far this year.