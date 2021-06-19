More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 65; increasing clouds with a passing shower late ahead of changes Sunday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Olympics
Stunner at the U.S. trials: Regan Smith upset in 200-meter backstroke
Lakeville's Regan Smtih, the world record holder in the 200-meter backstroke, finished third in the event at the U.S. trials and will not compete in that event in Tokyo next month
Sports
Canterbury Park: Entries, picks, results and more
Picks from Star Tribune handicapper Jay Lietzau and everything you need for a day at the races.
Politics
Continuing GOP skepticism over Biden's win worries 'students of democracy'
National polls show large numbers of Republicans continue to believe Trump was the election's real winner.
The Twin Cities are regaining their sense of vibrancy
Thanks to high vaccination rates, summer weather and the lifting of Minneapolis and St. Paul mask mandates, June has marked a reanimation ofMinnesota's urban core after more than a year of COVID-induced inactivity.