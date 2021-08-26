More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Gophers volleyball preview
McCutcheon's No. 7-ranked team faces tough nonconference schedule
Gophers
Gophers volleyball gameday
No. 7 U opens season against No. 10 Baylor
Evening forecast: Low of 65; humid with periods of rain, some heavy
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
High Schools
High school football season begins, so does the process of picking winners
Star Tribune reporters Jim Paulsen and David La Vaque will analyze the games all season long, as they have in tandem since 2010. These are their first picks of 2021.
Politics
Rep. Ilhan Omar writes to Biden in pardon effort
The Minnesota Democrat penned a letter focused on former Air Force intelligence analyst Daniel Hale, who pleaded guilty to leaking classified information to a journalist.