World
Monday was the hottest day ever as global temperatures rise
The average worldwide temperature was 17C (63F), just above the previous record of 16.9C reached in August 2016, according to data from the National Centers for Environmental Prediction.
Nation
How an enslaved genius saved the Capitol dome's 'Freedom' statue
The U.S. Capitol is full of art: sculptures, portraits, murals depicting Founding Fathers, suffragist mothers and symbols of the nation's ideals. Perhaps the grandest of…
Twins
Kepler ignites Twins offense with homer in 9-3 rout of Royals
Max Kepler staked the Twins to a four-run lead with an RBI single in the first inning and a three-run homer in the third.
Lynx
Lynx forward Juhász is following her dream — and her mother's footsteps
Dorka Juhász, a rookie from Hungary who left her home country as a teenager in pursuit of a basketball career, is the daughter of a former Hungarian national team member.
Local
Search continues for three missing after swimming in Vermillion River near Red Wing
Two men and a girl disappeared under the water at the confluence with the Mississippi River and haven't been seen again.