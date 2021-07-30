More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Local
Political committee sues Minneapolis over policing ballot language
Some city officials defended the language in the "explanatory note."
Access Vikings
Vikings camp observations: Irv Smith shines in front of big crowd
The tight end made a pair of acrobatic catches as fans filled up the bleachers on a cooler afternoon
Evening forecast: Low of 65 and clearing off
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Olympics
Meet Minnesota's 17 Olympians competing for the United States
It's not unusual for Minnesota to be well-represented at the Winter Olympics. But this summer, the large contingent of athletes with Minnesota ties at the Tokyo Games is special, with nationally recognized stars, returning medalists and exciting newcomers.
Local
'Angels Unawares' sculpture, commissioned by Pope Francis, arrives at Basilica of St. Mary
Dramatic life-size sculpture depicts immigrant experience.