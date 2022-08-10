More from Star Tribune
Trump says he took the Fifth in N.Y. civil probe
Former President Donald Trump met with investigators in New York for more than six hours on Wednesday.
Evening forecast: Low of 65 and clear, setting up a nice Thursday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Vikings
Vikings release first depth chart, but competition is far from over
Who's the backup quarterback? Will any rookies break into the starting lineup on the defense? It's too soon to tell, but keep an eye on the possible rise of a couple rookies.
Photos: Wednesday Vikings Training Camp
The Minnesota Vikings held training camp on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
Minneapolis
Report on Minneapolis Inclusionary Zoning policy sees decrease in large apartment projects
Developers still not building deeply affordable units while several seek rule exemptions.