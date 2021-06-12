More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Lynx
Lynx respond after poor third quarter to put away Los Angeles 80-64
The Lynx scored just eight points in the third quarter and turned the ball over a season-high 22 times but rode a deep bench to victory over the Sparks
Evening forecast: Low of 65 and clear, ahead of the return of the heat
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Mass shootings stir U.S. fears ahead of summer
Two people were killed and at least 30 others were wounded in overnight mass shootings in three states, authorities said.
Olympics
'I'm confident ... I'm ready': Regan Smith knows the way to the Tokyo games
19-year-old Regan Smith of Lakeville is one strong week in Omaha away from the Olympics. Two years removed from world records in the 100 and 200 backstroke and a pair of world championships, she will be one of the most watched and most hyped athletes at the trials.
Business
Minnesota consumers, businesses deal with surprise of fast-rising prices
Some believe the price jolt is temporary. Others worry it can spiral into something longer lasting.