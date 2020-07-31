More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 64, with clouds increasing
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Pelosi: GOP doesn't understand 'gravity' of pandemic
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi slammed Republicans for pushing to trim back the $600 jobless benefit in the next coronavirus package.
Politics
Rep. Karen Bass emerges as a leading VP contender
California congresswoman Karen Bass has emerged as a leading contender to be Democrats' vice presidential candidate.
Nation
Fauci optimistic on COVID-19 vaccine availability
Once a coronavirus vaccine is approved as safe and effective, Americans should have widespread access within a reasonable time, Dr. Anthony Fauci assured lawmakers Friday.
Video
Afternoon forecast: 83, mostly sunny; cooler temps on the way
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast