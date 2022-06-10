More from Star Tribune
Police organization opposes bill to resolve surging statewide PTSD claims
The bill requires first responders to undergo treatment before they would be eligible for permanent disability pension benefits.
Loons
Loons prepare to face German team SC Paderborn in friendly
Paderborn is beginning its preseason preparations, while the Loons are nearing the end of the three-week FIFA international break.
Evening forecast: Low of 64; turning cloudy with a passing shower late
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Local
Mpls. to return to state talks over charges of racist policing
Six weeks ago, Minneapolis leaders pledged to cooperate with the Human Rights charge of systemic racist policing. The negotiations have since taken on an adversarial tone, making the future of a court-enforceable agreement uncertain.
Local
U regents OK tuition hike for Minnesota students at Twin Cities campus
The 3.5% tuition increase for resident students at the Twin Cities campus is the largest in a decade.