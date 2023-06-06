More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 64; partly cloudy with air quality concerns
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
With the Stanley Cup Final in hot Florida and Vegas, extra care is taken to keep the ice in shape
Throwing on a tank top and shorts to keep cool during the sizzling summer months tends to make a lot of sense in Las Vegas and South Florida.
Afternoon forecast: High of 84; sunny to mostly sunny, with air quality alerts
Wildfire smoke will mix down to the surface, with a slight chance of storms midday and again Wednesday morning.
Morning forecast: High 85, another chance of PM showers, storms
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, June 6
Paul Douglas
Smoked Showers With a Slight Cooling Trend
Showers get a westward nudge tomorrow with more comfortable conditions by midweek. I see 80s this week, maybe a 70s by Sunday. Nice. Enjoy a cooler front and free A/C. Sizzling summer heat may return later next week. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson