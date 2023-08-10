More from Star Tribune
Nation
Maui surveys the burned wreckage caused by the deadliest US wildfire in years
A search of the wildfire devastation on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of obliterated neighborhoods and landmarks charred beyond recognition, as the death toll reached at least 36 and survivors told harrowing tales of narrow escapes with only the clothes on their backs.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 64; cloudy with a couple of drenching thunderstorms possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Rising flood risks threaten many water and sewage treatment plants across the US
The crack of a summer thunderstorm once comforted people in Ludlow, Vermont. But that was before a storm dropped eight inches of rain on the village of 2,200 in two days last month. And it was before the devastation of Tropical Storm Irene in 2011. Now a coming rainstorm can stir panic.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High 80; chance of showers, storms
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, Aug. 10
World
Tropical Storm Khanun pounds South Korea's coastal regions before reaching Seoul in weakened state
Tropical Storm Khanun poured intense rain on South Korea on Thursday, turning roads into chocolate-colored rivers and leaving at least one person dead, before weakening as it reached major urban centers near the capital.