Vikings
How does Adam Thielen get to the end zone? Practice, practice, practice
The Vikings receiver leads the NFL in red-zone touchdowns since the 2019 season, with 19. He prizes practice snaps as the only true method of refining releases and cuts.
Evening forecast: Low of 64; cloudy, mild with a couple of showers possible in places
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Coronavirus
What you need to know about COVID variants, Minnesota mask requirements and more
Advice is evolving along with the coronavirus. Here's the latest from staff and news service reports.
Business
Latest trial over allegedly defective earplugs goes against 3M
A jury in Florida awarded a plaintiff $8.2 million in the fourth bellwether trial over 3M's Combat Arms earplugs.
The Twins Beat
Twins, Royals start three-game series to conclude 2021 season
John Gant gets the start as Twins need a sweep to avoid last place in the American League Central.