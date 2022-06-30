More from Star Tribune
Business
Home builders in the Twin Cities go to town on apartments
In the Twin Cities metro, apartment construction increased while single-family housing declined during June
Politics
At town hall, U.S. Rep. Omar praises new gun safety law, decries Roe's demise
Others are the event added their voices to the push to keep up the fight against gun violence.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis City Council approves plan to hire public safety commissioner
The council's 12-1 vote cleared the way for the city to create the position to oversee that department, a job that comes with a salary ranging from roughly $295,000 to $350,000.
Wolves
Timberwolves will sign eight-year veteran Kyle Anderson in free agency
Karl-Anthony Towns is likely to get a max extension before the night is over, a move that would fall in line with the likes of Washington's Bradley Beal, Denver's Nikola Jokic and Phoenix's Devin Booker.
Outdoors
Living the dream: Fishing for a living
Not a moment passes when Sam Sobieck isn't thinking about a YouTube video, or actually making one. The 26-year-old Faribault native is a multitalented videographer who makes "Sobi" fishing videos.