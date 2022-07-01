More from Star Tribune
Inspired
Minneapolis ultrarunner encourages Indigenous women to rise above challenges
Verna Volker took up running to lose baby weight, but her mission quickly grew.
Coronavirus
Minnesota National Guard vaccination rate high as deadline hits this week
More than 95 percent of the nearly 13,000 soldiers and airmen in Minnesota National Guard have received COVID-19 vaccinations.
Local
College van in crash north of Twin Cities that injures 12, including infant severely hurt
The crash started when a minivan owned by a community college and occupied by 6 teens hit an SUV from behind near North Branch, the State Patrol said.
Strawberry season at Berry Hill Farm in Anoka
People picked strawberries on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Berry Hill Farm in Anoka, Minn.
Minneapolis
Twin Cities minimum-wage workers get pay raises starting Friday. Here's what you need to know
The step increases will occur over several years, with Minneapolis small businesses expected to hit the $15 rate by 2024, followed by St. Paul's in 2027.