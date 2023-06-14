More from Star Tribune
Local
Air quality alert expanded as pollution reaches unhealthy levels for all groups
The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board called off all outdoor programming Wednesday because of the air quality. Alerts in the metro are in effect until 8 p.m.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 63 with more hazy skies
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Air quality alerts, high 89
Light winds and temperatures well above average Wednesday. Keep an eye out for updates on various air quality alerts around the state.
Variety
Benito the giraffe is alone and struggling at small Mexican zoo, climate activists say
Benito the giraffe arrived in Mexico's arid northern border city of Ciudad Juarez just last month, and already the climate appears to be a problem — and he's only had to deal with the scorching heat of summer.
Weather
Morning forecast: Smoky, hazy; high 89
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, June 14