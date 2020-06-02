More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
Gov. Tim Walz, Minnesota officials talk about state investigation into Minneapolis Police Department
The Minnesota Department of Human Rights will launch an investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department after filing a civil rights charge related to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody last week.
Politics
Biden: Trump more set on 'power than principle'
Joe Biden blistered President Donald Trump for directing authorities to drive back peaceful protesters outside the White House "in order to stage a photo op."
Politics
Senate to hold 'deep dive' review of Floyd death
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham announced today that he will hold hearings on the death of George Floyd, police use of force and the treatment of black people in the United States.
Local
Families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Aubrey, Breonna Taylor welcome call for justice, lawyers say
The attorneys representing families of recent African-American victims said that their clients are encouraged by the protests.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 63, with growing clouds and chances for storms, some severe
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast