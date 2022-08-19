More from Star Tribune
Rochester
Former southern Minnesota priest charged with sexual assault
Ubaldo Roque Huerta, 50, faces criminal sexual assault charges for allegedly assaulting a friend in the Winona area. At the same time, survivors of clergy abuse want more answers concerning his case and career.
Evening forecast: Low of 63; partly to mostly cloudy, with a passing shower possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
St. Cloud
Becker teachers union sues district over 'gag order' on staff
The central Minnesota school district approved a broad communications plan in May.
Twins
Buxton, Correa, Arraez at top of the order as Twins start series with Texas
All-Star Martin Perez gets the ball for the Rangers and will face Dylan Bundy in the first of four at Target Field.
Home & Garden
Luxe St. Paul condo listed at $950,000 offers modern amenities, Old World charm
The homeowners "designed around entertainment" when they combined two units in Lowertown's Great Northern lofts.