Vikings
Vikings' Cook returns to practice; status for Sunday's game is uncertain
Star running back Dalvin Cook was a limited participant in practice after missing the win over Seattle with an ankle injury.
Evening forecast: Low of 63; partly cloudy and mild
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Vikings
Through film sessions, Cousins and Zimmer build a stronger bond
The Vikings' coach and quarterback have weekly 45-minute meetings on Thursdays, which both say have improved their communication.
Business
BlackRock taps Land O'Lakes CEO Ford for its board
Ford joins a board of 18 people who oversee executives of the world's largest asset management firm.
Wolves
Wolves center Towns entering season with 'massive' chip on his shoulder
Veteran big man Karl-Anthony Towns said he bulked up in the offseason, and is tired of seeing players his age win accolades while he is not.