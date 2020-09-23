More from Star Tribune
Politics
Trump won't commit to peaceful transfer of power
Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he would "have to see what happens."
Nation
Protest in Louisville after charging decision in Breonna Taylor's death
Angry, confused and shedding tears, demonstrators resumed their protests calling for prosecution of police officers.
Coronavirus
Doctor: First vaccines won't offer full protection
Americans likely will need to wear masks and stay socially distant, according to Dr. Emily Landon.
Politics
Trump: Election will 'end up in the Supreme Court'
He suggested that is one of the reasons he is pushing so strongly to fill the seat vacated by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before Nov. 3.
Nation
Kentucky attorney general chokes up during briefing
Daniel Cameron said that as a Black man he understands how important it was to make sure justice was done in the case.