Nation
How hard will Hurricane Lee hit New England? The cold North Atlantic may decide that
New England is known for its fickle weather, powerful nor'easters and blizzards. Destructive hurricanes, however, are relatively rare and typically don't pack the same punch as tropical cyclones that hit the Southeast.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 63; increasing cloudiness with showers possible late
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
After days of heavy rain and flash flooding in New England, Hurricane Lee is up next
Days of wild weather that produced torrential rain, flooding, sinkholes and a tornado in New England could be a prelude to something more dangerous lurking offshore — Hurricane Lee.
Nation
Rain-soaked New England hit by likely tornado amid wild weather ahead of Hurricane Lee's arrival
Hurricane Lee barreled north toward New England on Wednesday and threatened to unleash violent storms on the region just as communities in Massachusetts and Rhode Island were dealing with tornado warnings and another day of heavy rain that opened up sinkholes and brought devastating flooding to several communities.