More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Taste Meet the unlikely inventor of the Tot Dog, one of the hottest new foods at the Minnesota State Fair
More from Star Tribune
Taste Meet the unlikely inventor of the Tot Dog, one of the hottest new foods at the Minnesota State Fair
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 63; cool, calm and comfortable night
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
World
UN seeks $160 million in emergency aid for Pakistan floods
The United Nations and Pakistan issued an appeal Tuesday for $160 million in emergency funding to help millions affected by record-breaking floods that have killed more than 1,160 people since mid-June.
Nation
Editorial Roundup: United States
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:
Nation
Storms blamed in deaths of 3 in Michigan, Ohio, Arkansas
Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South were blamed for the deaths of three people, including two children in Michigan and Arkansas as well as a woman in Ohio.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 80, sunny and breezy
Winds will gust up to 25 miles per hour on a summery day, with some warmer weather on the way and a chance of isolated showers Friday.