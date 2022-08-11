More from Star Tribune
West Metro
Police: Mall of America shooting suspects arrested in Chicago
Shamar Alon Lark, 21, of Minneapolis and Rashad Jamal May, 22, of Burnsville were arrested during a traffic stop by the FBI's Fugitive Task Force in Chicago on Thursday, police said.
Gophers
Learning from mistakes, Gophers linebacker emerges as standout
Mariano Sori-Marin embodies the "failure is growth'' mantra of coach P.J. Fleck and the "attention to detail'' approach demanded by defensive coordinator Joe Rossi.
Vikings
Vikings quarterback Cousins leaves training camp because of illness
Coach Kevin O'Connell said the team was still "working through" whether Kirk Cousins' illness could be COVID-19. If he were to test positive, Cousins would have to quarantine for five days under NFL policy.
FBI searched Trump's home in part to look for nuclear weapons documents, sources say
Experts in classified information said the unusual search underscores the deep concern among government officials about the types of information they thought could be located at Mar-a-Lago.
Sports
Reusse: Former Johnnie Erdmann is undefeated with European Vikings
Ex-St. John's star Jackson Erdmann is a rookie quarterback in Europe, leading the Vienna Vikings to an 8-0 record with an eye toward the playoffs.