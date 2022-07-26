More from Star Tribune
Gophers
U athletes share emotions of touring Alabama civil rights landmarks
Sadness, anger, and frustration were shared among athletes, coaches, and administrators during the three-day trip that included more than 100 athletes and others affiliated with the Big Ten.
Evening forecast: Low of 63, cloudy with a chance of a stray thunderstorm
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Justice Dept. investigating Trump in Jan. 6 criminal probe
Prosecutors who are questioning witnesses before a grand jury - including two top aides to Vice President Mike Pence - have asked in recent days about conversations with Trump, his lawyers and others in his inner circle, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Vikings
Scoggins: Vikings open camp in win-now mode, with a new culture
We should have a final verdict on the Mike Zimmer era by season's end. Was he holding the Vikings back, or holding an aging core together the best he could?
Gophers
Gophers running backs Ibrahim, Potts cleared for contact
Both Mohamed Ibrahim and Trey Potts suffered season-ending injuries last season, including a Week 1 exit for Ibrahim.