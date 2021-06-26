More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 63; cloudy and unsettled into Sunday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Politics
Public safety bill key obstacle as Minnesota legislators move forward
Legislators lauded two bills Saturday that account for the majority of state spending.
Olympics
Former Gophers gymnast Shane Wiskus selected to U.S. Olympic team
He was selected for Tokyo after finishing third in the all-around at the Olympic trials in St. Louis.
Nation
Report showed 'major' damage before Florida condo collapse
The ground-floor pool deck of the oceanfront condominium building that collapsed near Miami was resting on a concrete slab that had "major structural damage" and needed to be extensively repaired, according to a 2018 engineering report that also uncovered "abundant cracking and spalling" of concrete columns, beams and walls in the parking garage.
Business
Minnesota nonprofits shift to hybrid fall fundraisers, offering both online and in-person galas or events
Online, in-person combined events will be the norm this fall, and possibly for good.