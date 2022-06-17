More from Star Tribune
St. Paul
Authorities ID victims of St. Paul motorcycle vs. pedestrian crash
The motorcyclist was driving west on Warner Road in the left lane when he collided with a man near the Lafayette Bridge.
St. Paul
Two workers believed dead after trench collapses in St. Paul
The collapse happened about 3 p.m. at the intersection of Pinehurst Avenue and Mt. Curve Boulevard in St. Paul's Highland Park neighborhood. Considering the amount of time that had passed and amount of material involved, the crews transitioned to a recovery mission, St. Paul officials said.
Officials seek quick repairs after Yellowstone flooding
Yellowstone officials said they could reopen the southern end of the park as soon as next week, offering visitors a chance to see Old Faithful and other attractions. But the northern entrances in Montana could be closed all summer, if not longer.
Evening forecast: Low of 63; clear night ahead of weekend warmup
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
High Schools
Long, loud single in extra innings makes Benilde-St. Margaret's a Class 3A champ
Sam Monk drove a shot off the wall, sinking Mankato West and giving the Red Knights their first baseball state title.