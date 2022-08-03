More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media 'SNL' veteran Victoria Jackson shares how religious beliefs got her blacklisted in Hollywood
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media 'SNL' veteran Victoria Jackson shares how religious beliefs got her blacklisted in Hollywood
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Vikings
After Smith's injury, Vikings sticking with unproven tight ends — for now
With Irv Smith Jr. out at least until the season opener, a trio of backups have an opportunity to work with the first team.
Minneapolis
Commuters, Twins fans, others downtown undeterred after light-rail shooting
A daylight killing at a popular transit stop has some concerned it will hinder downtown's recovery from the pandemic.
Politics
Election victories by Trump allies showcase his grip on the GOP base
A final six-week stretch of races will provide the fullest picture of the Republican Party's priorities in 2022.
Twins
Twins designate reliever Smith for release in latest roster moves
Joe Smith started the season with 16 consecutive scoreless appearances, but has struggled since then. The Twins activated Caleb Thielbar and added catcher Sandy Leon to the roster.
Politics
In wake of Jan. 6, Klobuchar committee considers changes to Electoral Count Act
Bipartisan group of senators wants to update law that Trump tried to use to overturn the 2020 presidential election.