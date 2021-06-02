More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Business
After decades at 50th and France, historic Edina Cinema closes for good
The COVID-19 pandemic proved too much for the beloved movie theater
Local
Hundreds gather to pay respects to 6-year-old slain by stray bullet
Aniya Allen's death has been a rallying point as violence continues.
Evening forecast: Low of 63 and partly cloudy; get ready for warmth
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Sports
Next up for Wild's Kaprizov is awards season, and a new contract
The NHL's probable rookie of the year lived up to the hype during his first season in Minnesota, and this summer looks to sign long-term with the team.
Access Vikings
Vikings OTA observations: Sloppy day for offense leads to four interceptions
Quarterback Kirk Cousins threw two picks as the passing game struggled to connect in the non-padded OTA session, which was the second open to reporters this spring.