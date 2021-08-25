More from Star Tribune
Twins
Monster mashed: Sano's bomb, Donaldson, Cave 10th inning homers carry Twins past Red Sox
Sano's 495-foot home run was the longest in Major League Baseball this year, but it was 10th inning homers from Donaldson and Cave that saved Alex Colome after he blew a ninth-inning lead.
Local
Litchfield teen crowned Minnesota's 68th Princess Kay
She'll have her likeness sculpted in butter.
Evening forecast: Low of 63 and partly cloudy ahead of a fairly wet Thursday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Twins
Miguel Sano enjoys from afar Nelson Cruz's fielding success
The Twins first baseman noticed his former teammate was using a special glove he'd given him as a gift.
Variety
Minnesota health officials may sink Swimply app
Under state rules, renting out a backyard pool makes it a public pool.