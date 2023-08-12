More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 63 and mostly cloudy; rain headed our way
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Storms with golf ball-sized hail cause outages and damage across Minnesota
A concentrated swath of storms with large hail pellets swept through the Twin Cities and elsewhere on Friday.
Rochester food forest plans wither with the summer drought
Local volunteers are holding off planting trees, shrubs and other food-bearing vegetation.
Afternoon forecast: High of 83, lots of sun
It'll be a nice summer day. More rain and cooler temperatures are on the way Sunday into Monday, with 2 inches of rain possible in the Twin Cities area.
Morning forecast: High of 83, sunny
After yesterday's storm, it'll be a nice summer day. More rain and cooler temperatures are on the way Sunday into Monday, with 2 inches of rain possible in the Twin Cities area.