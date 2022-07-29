More from Star Tribune
Politics
House passes semi-automatic gun ban after 18-year lapse
The House passed legislation Friday to revive a ban on semi-automatic guns, the first vote of its kind in years and a direct response to the firearms often used in the crush of mass shootings ripping through communities nationwide.
Vikings practice at U.S. Bank Stadium
The Vikings held a training camp practice at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Friday, July 29, 2022.
Evening forecast: Low of 63 and clear ahead of weekend warmup
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Business
Court case for Prince's estate finally closes
A final agreement was filed Friday that clears the path for disbursements and the end of estate administration.
Rochester
Rochester FC joins USL preprofessional leagues, expanding its soccer footprint
Its women's team will compete in USL W, and the men's squad will play in USL League Two starting next year.