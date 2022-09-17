More from Star Tribune
Business
Seeds of a food revolution grow on the White Earth Indian Reservation
A survey of the tribal college's population revealed some of the highest rates of food insecurity among students in the nation. So the college's extension director created a farm.
Twins
Wallner's homer in first MLB game only highlight for Twins in loss
Matt Wallner of Forest Lake hit a long solo home run for the Twins off Cleveland's Shane Bieber in the eighth inning.
Local
Minnesota sees historic drop in child poverty
Support programs, work requirements cited as keys
Gophers
Gophers steamroll Colorado 49-7 but lose Autman-Bell to injury
It was another laugher for the Gophers but there was nothing funny at the end of the first half. Wideout Chris Autman-Bell left the game and did not return after clutching his right knee upon falling to the turf.
Evening forecast: Low of 62; strong thunderstorm possible, otherwise mostly cloudy
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.