St. Cloud
Police chief: Video shows Fargo Marathon director lose control of bike, fall into traffic
Mark Knutson died Sunday after being hit by a pickup towing a boat in Detroit Lakes.
Evening forecast: Low of 62; plenty of clouds with a thunderstorm possible in areas
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Minneapolis
Charges: Mpls. woman spewed racial slurs, falsely accused Black ride-share driver of assault
The woman was initially charged with falsely reporting a crime to police. However, that charge was dropped Tuesday afternoon without explanation.
Twins
Twins 2023 pick-by-pick draft: All the selections are in
Here's a look at the players taken by the Twins at the 20-round MLB draft, which concluded Tuesday.
Lynx
Lynx host Dallas for matinee before WNBA All-Star Break
The Lynx and Wings are a game apart in the standings as the WNBA nears the midseason pause.