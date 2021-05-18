More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 62; plenty of clouds with a little rain possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Local
Infected deer farm, dumping pose threat to northern Minnesota's deer population
At least one discarded carcass had chronic wasting disease.
Sports
A look back and look forward at the Timberwolves roster
A dismal start left the team out of the playoffs, but meshing and emerging talent toward the end of the season showed signs of promise
Nation
Prosecutor finds deputies justified in shooting of Black man
A North Carolina prosecutor said Tuesday that sheriff's deputies were justified in fatally shooting Andrew Brown Jr. because the Black man struck a deputy with his car and nearly ran him over while ignoring commands to show his hands and get out of the vehicle.
Business
Minnesota legislators agree on first major energy bill in years
The new energy conservation act would help low-income households upgrade appliances, utilities fund alternative energy and companies make clean energy products.