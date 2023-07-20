More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Local
Drought expands in Minnesota, with more heat on the way
Anoka County and areas near St. Cloud and Rochester have reached extreme drought conditions, while a large swath of east central Minnesota, including most of the Twin Cities metro area, has reached severe drought levels, a new report has found.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 62; clouds stick around
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
World
Fire crews lose control of blaze near Athens as southern Europe heat wave keeps communities on alert
Evening winds fueled a major wildfire west of Greece's capital Thursday, triggering a series of new evacuations outside Athens as authorities braced for more of the extreme weather that has brought searing heat to southern Europe.
Business
Catastrophe losses double at Travelers as insurance industry and more regions absorb severe weather
Travelers, considered a bellwether for the insurance industry due to its size, said catastrophe losses doubled in its most recent quarter and the company swung to a loss as severe wind and hailstorms in a number of regions led to rising coverage claims.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 79; partly to mostly cloudy and breezy
There's a chance of sprinkles this afternoon, with another chance for rain Friday afternoon. There's some heat on the way.