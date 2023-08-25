More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 62; clear and cooler ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Afternoon forecast: High of 87, partly cloudy and humid
It'll be warm and humid, with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Saturday and Sunday look to be lovely.
Morning forecast: High 87, a few PM showers; cooler Saturday
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Aug. 25
Paul Douglas
Much More Pleasant Weather Moving In The Next Few Days
While it'll still be a touch humid out there to begin Friday, a cold front moving through will help knock that down into the afternoon and the weekend. A few scattered showers or storms can't be ruled out Friday, otherwise quiet weather expected for the State Fair! - D.J. Kayser
Evening forecast: Low of 71; mainly clear and humid
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.