Local
St. Paul won't sponsor a fireworks display on July 4
Mayor says the city has better uses for its money; Saints, others stepping in.
Variety
Minneapolis lemonade seller, 7, differentiates herself with fortune-telling bonus
"She's really excited about it and I love that we can spend a little time making art together," her mother said.
Inspired
Minnesota police departments hand out vouchers instead of tickets for broken car lights thanks to a Minneapolis nonprofit
Expanded MicroGrants program aims to repair lights and relationships.
Evening forecast: Low of 62; chance of scattered showers
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Local
Red-flag fire warning in effect for Hennepin, Ramsey, many other counties
No fires are advised during the warning. Much of Minnesota is experiencing drought conditions.