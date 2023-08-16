More from Star Tribune
World
Tropical Storm Hilary forms off Mexico's southern Pacific coast
Tropical Storm Hilary formed Wednesday far off Mexico's southern Pacific coast, but it is expected to strengthen and move north towards the Baja California peninsula later this week.
Weather
Canadian fires will blanket Minnesota with dangerous smoke over the next two days
For a record 10th time this summer, state meteorologists issued a red category air quality alert.
Weather
Forecast calls for storms Wednesday, heat wave by the weekend
The hottest day of the year in the Twin Cities was 96 degrees on July 27 — a mark that could be eclipsed during the Saturday through Tuesday heat wave.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 62; breezy with a couple of heavy thunderstorms possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 90; sunny and breezy, chance of storms
There's a risk of scattered severe storms ahead of a cold front. Thursday will be smoky and cooler.