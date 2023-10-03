More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Business New York judge issues limited gag order after Trump sends disparaging post about court clerk
More from Star Tribune
Business New York judge issues limited gag order after Trump sends disparaging post about court clerk
More from Star Tribune
Business New York judge issues limited gag order after Trump sends disparaging post about court clerk
More from Star Tribune
Business New York judge issues limited gag order after Trump sends disparaging post about court clerk
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 62; breezy, cloudy, with showers, storm possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
World
Tropical Storm Philippe pelts northeast Caribbean with heavy rains and forces schools to close
Tropical storm Philippe dropped heavy rains in the northeast Caribbean on Tuesday, forcing governments to close schools in the region as forecasters warned of flash flooding.
Nation
'Miracle' water year in California: Rain, snow put state's reservoirs at 128% of historical average
California ended its ''miracle'' water year on Saturday with enough rain and snow to fill the state's reservoirs to 128% of their historical average, making it among the wettest years in recorded state history.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 84; breezy with chance of storms
Monday's high of 89 degrees set a record for the third day in a row. This afternoon will be cloudy and breezy, with a chance of a storm around sunset. Cooler weather is on the way Wednesday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Warm sun, high 84; chance of PM storms
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 3