Evening forecast: Low of 62 and mostly clear ahead of a warmer Sunday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Twins
Neal: Sorry, Minnesota sports fans, you don't deserve this
Please, Lynx, save us all again. This drought in the four largest leagues, now 30 years old, is painful.
Sports
Reusse: Thirty years ago, all eyes from the sports world were on us
For an 11-month span in 1991-92, Minnesota was the focal point of the nation's sporting world. Thirty years after the Twins and the Vikings made us big-league in our beloved erector set, Met Stadium, we found ourselves bigger than all the rest.
Campfires banned in Boundary Waters, fire danger high
Some lakes and access points are closed because of four wildfires burning in the area.
Colleges
Scoggins: Inside the incredible leap happening in St. Thomas sports
Recruiting, coaching staff, facilities, ticketing, sports medicine — you name it, St. Thomas is changing it. The Tommies are officially Division I now.