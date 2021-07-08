More from Star Tribune
Outdoors
Anderson: Minnesota's intense drought has different impact for different critters
Not all species suffer equally, and some actually benefit.
Evening forecast: Low of 61, with more clouds
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
The Wolves Beat
Robby Sikka, VP of performance and technology, stepping down from role with Wolves
Sikka helped oversee things like players' nutrition, recovery from injuries and team's COVID-19 response
Local
University of Minnesota leaders renew discussion over renaming campus buildings
Honorary names on campus buildings could get expiration dates.
Local
Deadly chase prompts new Mpls. police pursuit review
In making the announcement, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the policy was made "far more restrictive" after a 2019 review.